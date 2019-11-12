Paramount Pictures releases trailer with revamped 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' fans cheer new look

Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for its "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie that shows off its major redesign of the character, and it looks like fans are pleased.

The first official trailer for the movie, based off the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games, was released in late April, and immediately was met with backlash. Disgruntled fans felt the depiction of the iconic speedy blue hedgehog wasn't up to par.

In response, director Jeff Fowler announced the film would go back and make changes to fix how the character was depicted. The decision delayed the release of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, which was originally set to be released this November.

Paramount tweeted out the new trailer on Tuesday and said it is expected to be in theaters on Feb. 14.

In the original version, fans thought that Sonic's body proportions and facial features were inconsistent with the Sonic many grew up with in the 90's. In the new version, the character has bigger eyes and fewer human-like teeth. The face and body also have different coloring and texture.