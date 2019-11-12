Paramount Pictures releases trailer with revamped 'Sonic the Hedgehog,' fans cheer new look

Paramount Pictures released a new trailer for its "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie that shows off its major redesign of the character, and it looks like fans are pleased.
The first official trailer for the movie, based off the "Sonic the Hedgehog" video games, was released in late April, and immediately was met with backlash. Disgruntled fans felt the depiction of the iconic speedy blue hedgehog wasn't up to par.
In response, director Jeff Fowler announced the film would go back and make changes to fix how the character was depicted. The decision delayed the release of the "Sonic the Hedgehog" movie, which was originally set to be released this November.
Paramount tweeted out the new trailer on Tuesday and said it is expected to be in theaters on Feb. 14.
In the original version, fans thought that Sonic's body proportions and facial features were inconsistent with the Sonic many grew up with in the 90's. In the new version, the character has bigger eyes and fewer human-like teeth. The face and body also have different coloring and texture.
"You aren't happy with the design & you want changes," Fowler wrote on Twitter at the time of the first official trailer release in response to unhappy fans. "It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be."
The original filming budget for the movie was estimated around $90 million. However, going back and changing CGI animation could have been very costly for the company. Not only did artists have to redesign elements of the character, but they likely had to reinsert that redesigned character into every scene of the film.
Once the new trailer was released on Tuesday, Fowler took to Twitter and to thank fans for their "patience and support."
Fowler's tweet was met with a wave of support from fans.
-CNBC's Sarah Whitten contributed to this report