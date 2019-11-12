Founder: Kendall Tucker (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Boston
Industry: Business services
Pictured above: Kendall Tucker
Polis is a platform designed to manage door-to-door sales and cause-based canvassing. The company's application identifies the best prospects and uses that data to create a route for canvassers and salespeople doing outreach in a given area. Polis says their data is derived from 1,000-plus variables, including demographics, values, emotional sentiments, opinions and behavior. Top investors include Haystack VC and Initialized Capital.