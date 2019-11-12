Skip Navigation
Polyverse

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founder: Alexander Gounares (CEO)
Launched: 2015
Headquarters: Bellevue, Washington
Industry: Cybersecurity

Pictured above: Alexander Gounares

An Open Linux Weakness Report based on Polyverse software
Polyverse

Polyverse is the developer of a cybersecurity platform that uses unique and diverse software to thwart modern hacking strategies. Leveraging moving-target defense technology, the company's platform protects an organization's systems through both incremental and comprehensive turnkey practices. Key investors include Springrock Capital and Kittyhawk Ventures.