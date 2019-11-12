Pro-Trump super PAC America First Action raises $4 million at New York fundraiser

A super PAC supporting President Donald Trump's re-election efforts raised $4 million through a fundraiser that's scheduled to take place in New York on Tuesday.

At least 400 guests are expected to attend the event for the super PAC, America First Action, with tickets going for up to $100,000 each, a spokeswoman for the organization confirmed.

Trump is the marquee speaker at the luncheon, set to take place at the Intercontinental Hotel. Linda McMahon, a former senior advisor to the president and currently the PAC's chairwoman, will introduce Trump later today. The president is also speaking on Tuesday at noon at a separate event for the Economic Club of New York.

An invitation to the fundraiser, reviewed by CNBC, noted that the $100,00 ticket gives an attendee 10 seats at the lunch and one seat at a private roundtable discussion with the president.

For Trump, the successful event represents one of the advantages he has over Democrats running against him in the 2020 election. The super PAC is allowed to raise and spend an unlimited amount of money in support of Trump but is not permitted to coordinate with the official campaign.

Meanwhile, Trump's campaign and the Republican National Committee have been dominating in the 2020 fundraising game.

In the third quarter, the two groups combined to raise at least $125 million and have $156 million on hand going into the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, America First has brought in $8.9 million and has $10 million on hand, including money carried over from the 2018 election cycle, according to the nonpartisan Center for Responsive politics.

Democrats, on the other hand, are busy spending resources against each other in the primary and haven't come close to Trump's fundraising success. Out of all the Democrats running for president, Sen. Bernie Sanders raised the most last quarter with just over $25 million.