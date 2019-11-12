Founders: David West (CEO), Coleman Stavish, Nathan Buchbinder
Launched: 2014
Headquarters: Philadelphia
Industry: Health care
Pictured above (from left to right): David West, Coleman Stavish, Nathan Buchbinder
Proscia is transforming cancer diagnosis and research with its AI-powered computational pathology software. Their Concentriq digital platform allows physicians and health-care professionals to leverage new data not previously visible to the human eye. As a result, the company is improving patient outcomes and accelerating the development of lifesaving cancer treatments.Top investors include Flybridge Capital Partners and Robin Hood Ventures.