CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Denis Mars (CEO), Simon Ratner
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industry: Consumer technology

Pictured above: Denis Mars

An employee entering a building using Proxy's mobile app
Proxy

Proxy equips employees, contractors and visitors with frictionless building access through secured doors, elevators and turnstiles via a Bluetooth identity signal on their smartphone. Throughout commercial buildings and at the workplace, the company says it provides "personalized experiences," while allowing users complete control over their privacy and personal data. Proxy has received funding from Y Combinator, WeWork parent The We Company, Silicon Valley Bank, Kleiner Perkins and Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen.