Proxy equips employees, contractors and visitors with frictionless building access through secured doors, elevators and turnstiles via a Bluetooth identity signal on their smartphone. Throughout commercial buildings and at the workplace, the company says it provides "personalized experiences," while allowing users complete control over their privacy and personal data. Proxy has received funding from Y Combinator, WeWork parent The We Company, Silicon Valley Bank, Kleiner Perkins and Tinder co-founder Justin Mateen.