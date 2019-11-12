Qordoba believes consistent brand messaging helps companies develop trust and establish loyalty with customers. Using machine learning and natural language processing, its content intelligence tools help teams create great content, based on the same style, terminology and brand voice across an organization. Customers include Apple, PayPal and Marriott, which use Qordoba to write more consistent product, marketing and HR communications. Top investors include Aspect Ventures, Upfront Ventures and Yelp co-founder Michael Stoppelman.