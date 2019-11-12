Pictured above (from left to right): Riyadh Bajodah, Dr. Mussaad M. Al-Razouki, Ahmed Al Bader

Saudi Internet Health Application Technology Company, also known as Sihatech, is a telemedicine platform connecting patients with a database of doctors, clinics and hospitals. Top investors include Wa'ed Ventures, the entrepreneurship accelerator owned by Saudi Aramco; and Waseel Application Service Provider, a Saudi health-care IT firm.