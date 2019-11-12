Skip Navigation
Starsky Robotics

CNBC.com staff@CNBC

Founders: Stefan Seltz-Axmacher (CEO), Kartik Tiwari
Launched: 2016
Headquarters: San Francisco
Industries: Transportation and logistics, robotics

Pictured above (from left to right): Stefan Seltz-Axmacher, Kartik Tiwari

A Starsky Robotics self-driving truck
Starsky Robotics

Starsky Robotics is a driverless truck company, working to make trucks autonomous on the highway, then remote-controlled by a driver for the first and last mile of their journeys. Top investors include Y Combinator, former Y Combinator president Sam Altman and several VC firms specializing in autonomous vehicles, transportation and logistics.