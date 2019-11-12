Powell speaks, inflation gauge, Cisco earnings: 3 things to watch for in the markets on Wednesday

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell holds a news conference on October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC. ERIC BARADAT | AFP | Getty Images

Here are the most important things to know about Wednesday before you hit the door.

1. Fed's Powell testifies

After a speech from President Donald Trump on Tuesday, eyes are shifting to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, who will speak to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday about the current economic outlook. Following the Fed's third interest rate cut of the year on Oct. 30, Powell signaled that the Fed's moves to ease policy could be nearing a pause. Powell said central bank officials "see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate." Investors will be looking for additive details on the central bank's current impression of the health of the economy.

2. Inflation gauge

A key indicator of inflation trends, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) will be released by the Labor Department on Wednesday. Economist polled by Dow Jones are estimating U.S. consumer prices rose 0.3% in October, and at 1.7% annual rate. This reading is still below the Fed's 2% inflation target. If inflation comes in any hotter than the estimates it could raise concerns about whether the Fed's current monetary policy is too easy. Economists are forecasting that core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased 0.2% in October, after a jump of 0.1% in September. This monthly estimate would be a 2.4% increase since October of last year.

3. Trade war to weigh on Cisco earnings?