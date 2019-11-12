Wall Street analysts think Netflix can weather the Disney+ launch

Netflix has a dominant position in the streaming wars but, while analysts believe the steadily increasing number of well-funded competing services will take a bite out of the company's advantage, most do not expect Netflix will lose many subscribers.

"Netflix is likely to see some incremental churn from new competition – but it should be modest. Only 5% of our survey pool said they are likely to cancel the service for Disney+," Bank of America analyst Nat Schindler wrote in a note to investors on Tuesday. Bank of America has a buy rating on Netflix stock, expecting it to climb to $426.

Disney is widely considered to be Netflix' biggest new competitor. With the launch of Disney+ on Tuesday, the service will offer an extensive library of both TV shows and films that range from classics to the latest blockbusters in the Star Wars and Marvel franchises. And, beyond Apple's recently-launched Apple TV+, Netflix will soon face competition for its users from AT&T's HBO Max and Comcast's Peacock.

Needham analyst Laura Martin is one of a handful of Netflix analysts who project notable subscribers losses next year.

"We project NFLX will lose 10mm US subs during 2020 unless it offers a service priced below its core $13/month service," Martin wrote in a note on Nov. 1.

But most Netflix analysts are unfazed.

"We continue to see Netflix as a staple in TV streaming and we think Netflix's 4Q subscriber guidance was reasonably conservative," Schindler said.

Here's what major Wall Street analysts have been saying in the past month about Netflix' risks and competitive prospects.