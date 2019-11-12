Supreme Court to hear arguments in major race discrimination case against Comcast on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — A pivotal 19th-century civil rights law will be put to the test at the Supreme Court on Wednesday during oral arguments over a $20 billion racial discrimination suit filed against cable giant Comcast.

The case was brought by a black-owned production company run by former comedian Byron Allen. The company, Entertainment Studios, alleges that Comcast refused to carry its channels, including Cars.TV and Pets.TV, while offering contracts to lesser-known white-owned channels.

That runs afoul of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, Entertainment Studios argues. The post-Civil War law ensures that all Americans have the same right "to make and enforce contracts" regardless of race.

Entertainment Studios hasn't proven that Comcast was motivated by Allen's race, and Comcast, which owns CNBC parent NBCUniversal, denies it. Even if the Supreme Court allows Allen to pursue his discrimination claim, proving discrimination before the lower courts could be a high bar.

But the legal question before the justices is how high the bar should be — whether Allen has to prove that race was the sole factor or one factor among others. Comcast argues that Allen should have to prove that absent discrimination he would have secured the contract. In contrast, Allen argues that he should be allowed to sue even if race was only one factor.

Civil rights groups are paying close attention to the case. Kristen Clarke, president of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said in a statement that the case is "the most important civil rights case that will be heard by the Supreme Court this term."

"If successful, Comcast's arguments would, in many cases, impose an impossible pleading burden on victims of discrimination and prevent them from vindicating meritorious claims," Kristen Johnson, an attorney for the NAACP, wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief to the justices.

Comcast won its case before District Judge Terry Hatter, who dismissed Allen's complaint. But on appeal, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the decision.

A three-judge panel of the court wrote that it was "plausible" that Entertainment Studios "experienced disparate treatment due to race and was thus denied the same right to contract as a white-owned company."

A spokesperson for Comcast said in a statement that the company was not trying to roll back civil rights protections.

"We have been forced to appeal this decision to defend against a meritless $20 billion claim, but have kept our argument narrowly focused," the spokesperson said. "This case cannot detract from Comcast's strong civil rights and diversity record or our outstanding record of supporting and fostering diverse programming from African-American-owned channels."