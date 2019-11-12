Tundra allows suppliers to list their products on a zero-fee wholesale platform built to look and feel like a B2C marketplace. The company — founded by married couple Arnold and Katie Engel, who previously ran a global supply chain company — facilitates transactions where buyers purchase directly from suppliers, leave ratings and reviews and access free shipping, as well as supplier performance metrics. Key investors include Redpoint Ventures and Annie Kadavy, who previously served at Uber as freight head of strategic operations.