Watch: Trump speaks at the Economic Club of New York

[The stream is scheduled to start at 12:00 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is slated to deliver a speech at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday touting the health of the U.S. economy.

Trump's speech at the prestigious Manhattan club is expected to credit his policies for the strong economic numbers felt during his presidency, a White House official told CNBC. Trump will likely highlight the low unemployment rate and high consumer confidence, as well as wage growth.

The president's address is also expected to touch on his trade policies, the official said, amid continued negotiations over "Phase One" of a trade overhaul with China.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.