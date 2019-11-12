A digitally resurrected James Dean is just the beginning, as team forms new CGI effects company

Actor James Dean poses for a Warner Bros publicity shot for his film 'Rebel Without A Cause' in 1955 in Los Angeles, California.

Two companies are combining forces to resurrect famous actors and other celebrities to bring them back to the big screen, Variety reported Tuesday.

CMG Worldwide, a management consulting company known for its roster of intellectual property licenses, and content creation studio Observe Media are merging to form Worldwide XR, according to the Variety report. Worldwide XR will bring digital humans to traditional film through CGI restoration. It also will work on augmented and virtual reality effects.

This is the team that used visual effects to bring back actor James Dean for the upcoming movie "Finding Jack." The news came out last week that the Vietnam war movie would feature a digitally recreated Dean, who died in a car accident in 1955 at the age of 24. Dean is best known for "Rebel without a Cause," "East of Eden" and "Giant."

Using a digital recreation rather than an actor to portray Dean was met with some backlash on Twitter.

The controversy will continue thanks to the formation of Worldwide XR. The company holds and represents the rights for more than 400 celebrities, athletes and sports teams, Variety reported. Other celebrities Worldwide XR will enable creators to bring back include actors such as Bette Davis and Burt Reynolds, professional wrestler Andre The Giant, sports legends like Lou Gehrig, and artists like Maya Angelou and Chuck Berry.

To create these digital humans, creators will use CGI restoration, sometimes relying on computer-generated imagery based on existing content or "combining assets with the work of look-alike actors," Variety reported.

"Influencers will come and go, but legends will never die," Worldwide XR CEO Travis Cloyd told the entertainment news site.

CMG Worldwide CEO Mark Roesler will join the newly formed company as chairman and co-founder, according to the company's website.

