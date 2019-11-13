Apple's new $5,999 Mac Pro will launch in December

The Mac Pro isn't for most people. It has a starting price of $5,999, and that's before you add in a display. If you want a screen to match, Apple's new 6K Pro Display XDR will also be available, but that starts at $4,999. You're looking at a system that costs more than $10,000, and that's before you upgrade anything inside or pay up for the special display stand, which itself costs $1,000.

But the Mac Pro is for people who need this sort of power, like professional video editors and people who mix music for movies. When Apple first announced it in June, for example, it said the Mac Pro was capable of editing three different 8K video files at the same time. After some tweaks, it now says professionals will be able to edit six 8K videos at the same time. People like you and me probably don't even edit video in 4K, so you get the idea of who this is for.

Apple has not yet provided an exact release date for the new Mac Pro.

Also Wednesday, Apple announced that its 16-inch MacBook Pro is now on sale for preorder and will be in stores by the end of the week. It starts at $2,399.99.