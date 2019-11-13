Billionaire who made his first $1 million at working Microsoft: 'Bill Gates was an extremely intense person'

Fight for your convictions

"Don't be afraid to be different." That's one of the top lessons Jain learned working with Gates. When we met up in Dublin, he told me a story about a time when he had to fight for his convictions. "I was in my first few months at Microsoft, and we were in a meeting about Windows NT," he said. "I was just a mid-level manager — the dumb young guy."

Naveen Jain's motto: "Success is not defined by the size of your bank account, but by the number of lives you make a positive difference in." Getty Images

Midway into the presentation, Gates turned to Jain and asked, "What do you think about this operating system?" To which Jain replied, "Bill, I think it's going to be big, fat and slow." The room grew silent, Jain recalled. "All the top guys were in that meeting. And Bill Gates was extremely intense person. He quietly looked at me for 10 seconds, and then said, 'Exactly!'"

...the cost was that I almost got fired. But that's how entrepreneurs are. They don't care. They're going to say what they believe, and then they're going to go out and do it themselves. Naveen Jain entrepreneur and philanthropist

After the meeting, Jain's manager pulled him aside and told him, "Do you know you work for me? And what you did is absolutely going to cost you." "Martin, it may come as a surprise to you, but I do not work for you," Jain replied. "I work for the company, and I work for myself. So don't you ever tell me I work for you." To teach him a lesson, Jain's manager put him on probation. "That will show you who you work for," he said. But something amazing happened after that: "They changed everything in that operating system to become a lean, mean operating system," said Jain. "All because I was able to say, 'Bill, this is exactly what's going to happen if you go down this path.'" He continued: "So the cost was that I almost got fired. But that's how entrepreneurs are. They don't care. They're going to say what they believe, and then they're going to go out and do it themselves."

Bill Gates was 'driven, passionate and full of belief'

Jain still considers the Microsoft co-founder as his "most admired thought leader." Back then, he explained, "all these big companies in the marketplace were asking their customers, 'What do you want?' And the customers were just saying, 'I want a better, faster and cheaper of what you built' — not something different." But breakthroughs don't happen that way, according to Jain: "Any smart person can tell you that every great idea is a crazy idea until the breakthrough happens. Only then does it become obvious. Bill was able to see something that other people laughed at. He was able to push through all that and create a whole new industry." Jain, who spend a lot of time with Gates in the early days of Microsoft, remembers the billionaire as a "very down-to-earth" person who was "driven, passionate and full of belief." "Most people would have given up on many of the things that he pursued relentlessly," he said. "When Windows came out, Windows 1.0 was a total flop. Windows 2.0 was a total flop. Windows 386 was a total flop. Gates didn't give up until Windows 3.0 came out — and life never looked the same again."