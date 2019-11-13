Colin Kaepernick lays the groundwork for a possible comeback to the NFL

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers walks off the field after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on September 25, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. The Seahawks defeated the 49ers 37-18.

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick may finally be stepping back onto the field, according to ESPN.

The free agent, who hasn't played in the NFL since 2016, said in a tweet Tuesday night that the NFL reached out to his agents to set up a team workout in Atlanta on Saturday.

"I've been in shape and ready for this for 3 years, can't wait to see the head coaches and GMs on Saturday," Kaepernick said on his verified Twitter account.

ESPN reported that all NFL teams were invited by the league to the private workout, although Kaepernick's representatives weren't informed about the invitation until Tuesday morning.

"Earlier this year, we discussed some possible steps with his representatives and they recently emphasized his level of preparation and that he is ready to work out for clubs and be interviewed by them. We have therefore arranged this opportunity for him to work out, and for all clubs to have the opportunity to evaluate his current readiness and level of interest in resuming his NFL career," stated a league memo obtained by ESPN.

The Dallas Cowboys are interested and plan to send a representative to the workout, according to ESPN.

Kaepernick hasn't played with the league since 2016, after he opted out of his contract with the 49ers. He gained nationwide attention for kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality against African Americans.

In 2017, he filed a grievance alleging league owners colluded to intentionally keep him from playing. The league settled with Kaepernick earlier this year for an undisclosed amount.

Kaepernick's representatives and the NFL did not respond to comment.

