Disney+ already has 10 million subscribers — here's how that compares with rivals

Disney signed up 10 million customers for its Disney+ streaming services within the first day of its broad international launch, the company said Wednesday. The company's shares are up more than 8% on the news.
Disney is offering a seven-day free trial, so likely not all of the sign-ups represent customers who will continue to pay for the service. Disney did not immediately respond to a question about whether the 10 million sign-up figure included presales. Verizon is also offering its customers a free year of Disney+, which could further boost its subscriber numbers.
Even so, 10 million is a lot of people.
Here's a breakdown of subscribers among other streaming services.
The quick takeaway: Disney signed up more customers in one day than HBO Now, CBS All Access + Showtime, ESPN+, DAZN and Crunchyroll have signed up in the entirety of their existences.
Disney forecasts Disney+ will have between 60 million and 90 million subscribers by 2024.
