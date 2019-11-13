European stocks lower as US-China trade concerns resurface; Tullow Oil down 18%

European stocks traded lower on Wednesday amid concern that U.S.-China trade talks are stalling, while escalating unrest in Hong Kong looked set to blight the handover from Asia.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 slipped 0.3% at the opening bell, with bank stocks falling 1.4% while the food and beverages sector bucked the trend to climb 0.3%.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the initial phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies would be completed "soon" but offered no new details while branding China "cheaters."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index led overnight losses in Asia, falling 1.76% after political tumult continued to paralyze the city following violent escalations earlier this week.

Back in Europe, ECB data showed that banks in Italy and other peripheral euro zone economies are capitalizing on the central bank's bonus rate to seize tens of billions of euros from northern European rivals in Germany and the Netherlands, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

On the data front, a host of U.K. inflation figures for October are set for release at 9:30 a.m. London time.