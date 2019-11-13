Google is getting into banking to take back the business it lost to Amazon

Sundar Pichai, chief executive officer at Google LLC, speaks during the Google Cloud Next '19 event in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Google is getting into banking — but not with the same motivations as Wall Street.

The tech giant is launching customer checking accounts next year in partnership with Citigroup and Stanford University, a source familiar with the plan told CNBC.

Google's key motivation is customer data, according to analysts. By seeing what users spend money on, the Mountain View, California-based company may be looking to get a leg up in the online search battle with Amazon.

"Google is likely entering into these partnerships to increase its insights into consumer purchase behavior (and consumer finances more broadly)," Wells Fargo's internet analyst Brian Fitzgerald said in a note to clients Wednesday. Fitzgerald said the move was to maintain and expand influence over consumer demand — a "key strategic priority" for the company.

Amazon has 54% of U.S. product searches online, compared to Google's 46% market share, according to recent research from Jumpshot. CB Insights senior intelligence analyst Arieh Levi pointed to Google's plan plan to brand the checking accounts under the names of partnering banks — not its own.

"That's a marked difference from Apple and others, and it shows that Google is primarily focused on data to feed its core ad business, and less so on acting as a full-fledged bank," he said.

The checking accounts, first reported by the Wall Street Journal, will be accessible through Google Pay. Thousands of banks in the U.S. already offer virtual card transactions through Google Pay. By making the Google ecosystem and payments "more engaging" customers are more likely to keep using the platform, according to Bain partner Gerard du Toit, who leads the firm's banking and payments sector of Bain's Financial Services practice in North America.

"For Google, the deposit account will help with stickiness and additional access to data — customer data is what they make its money on," said du Toit. "The motivation for these tech firms is not that they expect to make huge amounts of money on payments, but because of what it brings in terms of consumer benefit and stickiness."

The playbook for bringing in customers will likely include higher interest rates and some sort of cash-back incentive to draw people from their existing bank, he said. Eventually, de Toit expects Google to expand into credit cards, too.

"I would expect as all of these big tech firms to push into financial services, it will be payment agnostic of whether it's a credit card or checking account," du Toit said. "I would be surprised if they don't over time offer some alternative. It's a Darwinian experiment for which are successful."

Google has not given details on interest rates or incentives but a spokesperson said they "look forward to sharing more details in the coming months." For now, the company is "exploring how we can partner with banks and credit unions in the US to offer smart checking accounts through Google Pay" and helping their customers "benefit from useful insights and budgeting tools, while keeping their money in an FDIC or NCUA-insured account," the spokesperson told CNBC.