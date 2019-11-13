How to choose between a traditional 401(k) and a Roth 401(k)

If you have the option to invest in both a traditional 401(k) and Roth 401(k) at work, here's how to decide which account is better for you.

Most workers are familiar with the benefits of a traditional 401(k):

It is a retirement savings and investment account in which workers can sock away a percentage of their earnings pre-tax

Contributions lower their taxable income for the year

Over time, workers can build their retirement savings through years of contributions and compound interest from their investments

The Roth 401(k) is also a retirement savings and investment account, and comes with a few attractive qualities:

It has an annual contribution limit of $19,000 in 2019, or $25,000 for those 50 or older (and $19,500/$26,000 for 2020), the same limit as a traditional 401(k) and more than an IRA

Contributions are made post-tax, so qualified withdrawals are tax-free

Unlike with a Roth IRA, there are no income limits on a Roth 401(k)

Savers must typically start taking distributions from any 401(k) at age 70½, whereas the Roth IRA has no distribution requirements for the owner.

The main difference between the two 401(k) accounts, experts say, is whether you want to pay taxes now or later. Selecting a traditional 401(k) will put more money in your pocket now, because you are lowering your taxable income by the amount you're contributing. You're taxed when you take the money out in retirement.

With a Roth 401(k), you pay taxes upfront, and all of the money in the account is yours, assuming you follow the rest of the withdrawal rules. This is an especially attractive strategy now because tax rates are, historically, very low.