Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Canada Goose, Energizer, Luckin Coffee, Gap & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.
Canada Goose — Shares of Canada Goose plummeted more than 10% after the outerwear maker issued warnings about its lower wholesale revenue. The company said revenue from its wholesale business in the third quarter will take a hit due to early shipments to department stores. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales, however. The company said results were helped by strong revenue growth in key markets, including a doubling of sales in Asia.
Energizer — Shares of the battery manufacturer surged 10% after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings. Energizer reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $719 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $712.8 million, according to Refinitiv.
Luckin Coffee — Shares of Luckin Coffee soared 13% after reporting a smaller profits loss than analysts expected for its third-quarter earnings. The Chinese coffee chain reported a loss of 32 cents per share, less than the 37 cent per share forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $215.7 million, topping estimates of $211.5 million.
SmileDirectClub — Shares of the online dentistry company dropped more than 18% on the back of its first earnings report since going public in September. SmileDirectClub posted a loss of 89 cents per share even as its revenue grew by 50% on a year-over-year basis. CNBC could not compare the losses per share due to inconsistencies with the company's outstanding share counts. SmileDirectClub dropped 28% when it went public, making it the worst IPO this year for a so-called unicorn company.
Chesapeake Energy — Shares of Chesapeake Energy popped 9% after the natural-gas producer said its top investor NGP Energy Capital Management distributed its 310.8 million shares to the partners of investment funds that NGP manages.
Mosaic — Shares of the agriculture company shed more than 5% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to an underweight rating. The firm also cut its target to $18 based on weak pricing expectations for the company's key fertilizer products.
Gap — Shares of the retailer lost 3% after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with an underweight rating. The firm said that excess inventory and a lack of resonance with younger customers will pressure sales going forward.
NIKE — Shares of NIKE rose more than 1% after the footwear manufacturer said it will stop selling merchandise directly to Amazon, as part of its push to sell more directly to consumers.
Tech Data — Shares of Tech Data jumped more than 4% after the technology products and services distributor agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $130 per share, or about $5.4 billion.
— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens and Fred Imbert contributed reporting.