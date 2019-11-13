Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Canada Goose, Energizer, Luckin Coffee, Gap & more

Traders and financial professionals work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at the closing bell on October 2, 2019 in New York City.

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Canada Goose — Shares of Canada Goose plummeted more than 10% after the outerwear maker issued warnings about its lower wholesale revenue. The company said revenue from its wholesale business in the third quarter will take a hit due to early shipments to department stores. The company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings and sales, however. The company said results were helped by strong revenue growth in key markets, including a doubling of sales in Asia.

Energizer — Shares of the battery manufacturer surged 10% after reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings. Energizer reported earnings of 93 cents per share on revenue of $719 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting earnings of 81 cents per share on revenue of $712.8 million, according to Refinitiv.

Luckin Coffee — Shares of Luckin Coffee soared 13% after reporting a smaller profits loss than analysts expected for its third-quarter earnings. The Chinese coffee chain reported a loss of 32 cents per share, less than the 37 cent per share forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $215.7 million, topping estimates of $211.5 million.

SmileDirectClub — Shares of the online dentistry company dropped more than 18% on the back of its first earnings report since going public in September. SmileDirectClub posted a loss of 89 cents per share even as its revenue grew by 50% on a year-over-year basis. CNBC could not compare the losses per share due to inconsistencies with the company's outstanding share counts. SmileDirectClub dropped 28% when it went public, making it the worst IPO this year for a so-called unicorn company.

Chesapeake Energy — Shares of Chesapeake Energy popped 9% after the natural-gas producer said its top investor NGP Energy Capital Management distributed its 310.8 million shares to the partners of investment funds that NGP manages.

Mosaic — Shares of the agriculture company shed more than 5% after J.P. Morgan downgraded the stock to an underweight rating. The firm also cut its target to $18 based on weak pricing expectations for the company's key fertilizer products.

Gap — Shares of the retailer lost 3% after Barclays initiated coverage on the stock with an underweight rating. The firm said that excess inventory and a lack of resonance with younger customers will pressure sales going forward.

NIKE — Shares of NIKE rose more than 1% after the footwear manufacturer said it will stop selling merchandise directly to Amazon, as part of its push to sell more directly to consumers.

Tech Data — Shares of Tech Data jumped more than 4% after the technology products and services distributor agreed to be acquired by affiliates of Apollo Global Management for $130 per share, or about $5.4 billion.

— CNBC's Maggie Fitzgerald, Pippa Stevens and Fred Imbert contributed reporting.