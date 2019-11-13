US is the 'prime market' for investment in 2020, UBS Chairman Axel Weber says

The world's largest economy is the "prime market" for investment next year, according to the chairman of Switzerland's largest bank.

His comments come as market participants closely monitor global trade developments after President Donald Trump threatened to "substantially" increase tariffs if China failed to agree to a trade deal.

The U.S. and China have imposed tariffs on billions of dollars' worth of one another's goods since the start of 2018, battering financial markets and souring business and consumer sentiment.

"The U.S. generally when you look at the outlook for growth is more positive than it is for Europe," UBS Chairman Axel Weber told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche in an exclusive interview at the UBS European Conference in London on Wednesday.

"Trade disputes between China and the U.S. have a much bigger impact on the outlook for China in the negative sense than they have for the United States. It is impacting the U.S. as well but in a less pronounced way."

"So, if you look at for areas of growth and investment, the U.S. is the prime market," Weber said.