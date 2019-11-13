WeWork tells investors it lost $1.25 billion in the third quarter

Corp. Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son speaks during a joint announcement with Toyota Motor Corp. to make new venture to develop mobility services in Tokyo, Japan, 04 October 2018.

WeWork's losses continued to mount in the third quarter, reflecting a fast-growth strategy undertaken by ousted CEO Adam Neumann, according to a slide deck the company presented to investors.

The deck showed losses of $1.25 billion (unadjusted), up more than 150% from a loss of $497 million in the same period a year earlier. Revenue almost doubled to $934 million from $482 million. The company also said that occupancy rates had decreased to 79%, its lowest figure since mid-2017, as a result of a rapid buildout of new space.

WeWork added 115,000 new desks during the quarter, which the company called a record. According to a report last week from real estate firm CBRE, WeWork accounted for 69% of U.S. coworking space leases in the third quarter and was the top leaser in nine of the 10 biggest markets for flexible space growth.