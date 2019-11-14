Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Apple, Verizon, Beyond Meat, & more

Tim Cook at the Apple launch event in Cupertino Calif. on Sept. 10th, 2019.

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:

Maxim downgraded the stock and said iPhone sales would be lower than expected in 2020.

"We are downgrading shares of AAPL to Sell, from Hold, and establishing a price target of $190, representing 28% downside, based on a sum-of-the-parts analysis. On pages 2-5, we present our most recent proprietary survey data, based on which we expect FY20E (Sept) iPhone units to decline 3% y/y. Combined with widely expected ASP pressure, we estimate FY20E iPhone revenue to decline 5% y/y."

Read more about this call here.