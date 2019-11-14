Apple reportedly planning a bundled digital media subscription plan launching as soon as next year

Tim Cook, CEO of Apple stands with Lana Del Rey (with iPad) during a launch event at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on October 30, 2018 in New York City. Apple debuted a new MacBook Air, Mac Mini and iPad Pro.

Apple could launch a bundled subscription service as soon as 2020, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bundle would combine Apple News+, Apple TV+ and Apple Music into one paid subscription service. Apple appears to have hinted at the move in its deals with publishers for News+, where it included a provision for future bundles with other services, according to Bloomberg.

Representatives from Apple weren't immediately available for comment.

Offering a bundle of subscription services could help allay fears of a stagnating smartphone market. As iPhone sales have slowed, investors have urged Apple to adopt a subscription model to shift its revenue away from transactional sales and toward recurring revenue.

Apple's plans could go further than just bundling digital media subscriptions. Apple CEO Tim Cook has signaled interest in an iPhone subscription in the past. During the company's fourth-quarter earnings call, he said consumers already view the iPhone as a subscription, since they're signed up for upgrades.

Other offerings, like Apple's iPhone trade-in program and a deal that gives Apple Card users free interest for 24 months on iPhone purchases, show that Apple is thinking more and more about an iPhone subscription.

