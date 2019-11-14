Budweiser has a new ad that encourages you to drink water in between beers

Anthony Anderson, star of ABC sitcom "Black-ish," and Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Danny Green have a new beer commercial with a message that might seem counterintuitive: Drink water between beers.

The new two-minute spot encourages viewers to "hydrate between Buds," and features Anderson becoming a hotshot basketball coach thanks to the powers of water — even double-fisting during a post-game celebration with a Budweiser and a water bottle.

The new spot, part of Anheuser-Busch InBev-owned Budweiser's broader responsible drinking campaign called "Drink Wiser," debuted Thursday. Produced with the National Basketball Players Association, versions of the spot will broadcast on television during NBA games, online and in NBA arenas, Budweiser said. Anheuser-Busch, which is the North America unit of AB InBev, said it recently renewed its NBA sponsorship.

Anheuser-Busch president and CEO Michel Doukeris told CNBC in a September interview that the company's responsible drinking efforts have spanned more than three decades. Though it may seem odd to tell consumers to perhaps drink less of your product, he said campaigns like this are more about the long-term.

"Sometimes, people, they have difficulty in separating what is [profit-and-loss statement] balance sheet impact in the short term with what are the beliefs of the long term," he said.

"And we say that we are brewers for centuries … we want to be here for the next 100 years, plus. So this is not the kind of initiative for the short-term where we need to measure ROI, where we are concerned with tomorrow's impact. We are really doing something that we hope is going to last."

As part of the same "Drink Wiser" campaign, Budweiser recently ran a Halloween-themed campaign from agency David Miami that showed mugshots of what appeared to be people arrested in Halloween costumes, with the tagline "Don't let Halloween haunt you forever. Drink Wiser." The photos weren't real mugshots, but those featured in the campaign actually had been arrested on or around Halloween, Budweiser said.