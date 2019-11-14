Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick enters the 2020 Democratic primary

Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick will test the waters in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, expanding an already jammed field less than three months before nominating contests start.

Patrick announced his candidacy in a video posted to YouTube Thursday morning.

"So in a spirit of profound gratitude for all the country has given to me, and with a determination to build a better, more sustainable more inclusive American dream for the next generation, I am today announcing my candidacy for President of the United States," Patrick said.