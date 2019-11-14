Facebook is moving into more than 1.5 million square feet of office space in New York's Hudson Yards

Facebook has signed a lease at Hudson Yards for more than 1.5 million square feet of office space and plans to move into the new offices in 2020.

The lease includes office space across 30 floors and three buildings in the far West Side neighborhood, Hudson Yards announced Thursday. The lease includes 1.2 million square feet of space in 50 Hudson Yards, as well as 265,000 square feet in 30 Hudson Yards.

Facebook's main office in Manhattan is near the Astor Place neighborhood, while its headquarters is located in Menlo Park, California. The company did not say how many employees it will have in the Hudson Yards offices.

"When considering the next phase of our growth in the city, it was important that our newest office space was situated in the heart of a vibrant community that offered access to arts, culture, media and commerce," said John Tenanes, Facebook's vice president of global facilities and real state, in a statement. "Hudson Yards offered this and more, and we're excited to expand our offices there starting in 2020."

