German economy narrowly avoids recession with 0.1% growth in third-quarter

The German economy narrowly avoided a recession in the third quarter of 2019, after the latest growth figures showed the economy grew by 0.1%.

Germany's GDP (gross domestic product) grew by 0.1% in the third quarter, exceeding the -0.1% contraction expected and narrowly avoiding a technical recession. Second-quarter GDP growth was revised down from -0.1% to -0.2%.

On an annual basis, the economy grew by 0.5% from July to September, the Federal Statistics Office reported.

The German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said that while the numbers show Germany avoided a technical recession in the third-quarter, the economic development in the region is still fragile. This according to Reuters.

