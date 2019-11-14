Jack Ma: Alibaba's Singles Day sales missed expectations because it was 'hot' and fell on a Monday

Alibaba founder Jack Ma attends the 5th World Zhejiang Entrepreneurs Convention at Hangzhou International Expo Centre on November 13, 2019 in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province of China.

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma said the company's Singles Day performance missed expectations and blamed the hot weather and the fact the huge shopping event fell on a weekday.

The Chinese e-commerce giant, racked up gross merchandise value (GMV) of 268.4 billion yuan or over $38.3 billion, setting a new record. The GMV to measures sales across its shopping platforms.

Singles Day, which is also known as "Double 11" because it falls on November 11, is a huge 24-hour shopping event in which thousands of products receive heavy discounts.

While Singles Day GMV was above market forecasts, they didn't beat what Ma had expected.