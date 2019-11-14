Lloyd Blankfein mocks Elizabeth Warren after attack ad: 'Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA'

Lloyd Blankfein, then chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs Group Inc., smiles during a discussion at the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Summit in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018.

Billionaire investment banker Lloyd Blankfein on Thursday took a swipe at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, making him the latest uber-rich man to take a shot at her while she calls for higher taxes on the wealthy.

"Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country," said Blankfein, the 65-year-old Goldman Sachs senior chairman, in a tweet.

"Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA," Blankfein added in an apparent dig at Warren's much-criticized prior claims of Native American ancestry. President Donald Trump has also mocked Warren over her claims, often calling her "Pocahontas."

He served as CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until the end of 2018.

Blankfein was responding directly to Warren's most recent campaign ad — which aired on CNBC on Thursday — which takes aim at him and other billionaires who have excoriated her rhetoric and policies, most notably her proposed wealth tax on the richest Americans.