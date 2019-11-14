Lloyd Blankfein mocks Elizabeth Warren after attack ad: 'Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA'

Billionaire investment banker Lloyd Blankfein on Thursday took a swipe at 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, making him the latest uber-rich man to take a shot at her while she calls for higher taxes on the wealthy.
"Vilification of people as a member of a group may be good for her campaign, not the country," said Blankfein, the 65-year-old Goldman Sachs senior chairman, in a tweet.
"Maybe tribalism is just in her DNA," Blankfein added in an apparent dig at Warren's much-criticized prior claims of Native American ancestry. President Donald Trump has also mocked Warren over her claims, often calling her "Pocahontas."
He served as CEO and chairman of Goldman Sachs from 2006 until the end of 2018.
Blankfein was responding directly to Warren's most recent campaign ad — which aired on CNBC on Thursday — which takes aim at him and other billionaires who have excoriated her rhetoric and policies, most notably her proposed wealth tax on the richest Americans.
Her most outspoken adversary on this front, investor Leon Cooperman, had written a lengthy public letter to Warren admonishing her to abandon her "soak-the-rich positions" and highlighting the philanthropic achievements of the rich.
"If this lady wins, we're in big trouble." Cooperman said in an interview Thursday on CNBC's "Halftime Report."
Warren, now a front-runner in the primary race, has started fundraising off Cooperman's emotional appearance on CNBC earlier this month — by selling a "billionaire tears" coffee mug on her campaign website.
A spokeswoman for Warren's campaign did not immediately provide a comment to CNBC.
Blankfein has contributed to and endorsed Democratic presidential candidates in the past, including Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in the 2016 election. But he also criticized another 2016 candidate, Democratic-socialist Bernie Sanders, saying his campaign "has the potential to be a dangerous moment."
Blankfein appears in Warren's ad, alongside other billionaires including Cooperman and TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts.
"She probably thinks more of cataclysmic change to the economic system as opposed to tinkering," Blankfein is quoted as saying of Warren in the TV spot.
After his clip, a text overlay claims Blankfein "EARNED $70 MILLION DURING THE FINANCIAL CRASH."
Blankfein's net worth is listed as $1.3 billion in Warren's ad.
