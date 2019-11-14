Multiple people injured in shooting at California high school

Multiple people were injured in a shooting at a California high school Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A Los Angeles County Sheriffs Office spokesperson confirmed there were at least three victims. Initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department indicated that there were seven victims, according to KNBC.

The shooter is still at large and no arrests have been made.

KNBC reports a medical chopper is landing at the school.

-This is a developing story. Please check back in for details.