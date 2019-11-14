Nvidia revenue guidance misses expectations, but stock ticks up anyway

Nvidia shares seesawed in extended trading on Thursday after the company issued better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter results and slightly soft quarterly guidance.

Here's how the company did:

Excluding certain items, $1.78 per share, vs. $1.57 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $3.01 billion, vs. $2.91 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Nvidia's revenue fell 5% from a year ago in the quarter, which ended on October 27, according to a statement. The company's revenue has now declined four quarters in a row on an annualized basis.

Nvidia's largest business segment, Gaming, shrunk 6% year-over-year at $1.66 billion in quarterly revenue, which is above the $1.54 billion consensus among analysts polled by FactSet.

The company Data Center business delivered $726 million in revenue, less than the $754.2 million FactSet consensus estimate. The Professional Visualization segment came up with revenue of $324 million, higher than the $315.4 million estimate.

In the fiscal third quarter Nvidia announced new GeForce Super graphics processing units for gaming and a new kind of Microsoft Azure Data Box Edge hardware product containing its T4 GPUs.

In terms of guidance, Nvidia said it expects $2.95 billion in revenue, plus or minus 2%, for the fiscal fourth quarter, which implies a nearly 34% increase. The forecast doesn't include the impact from Mellanox, an acquisition that has not yet closed.

The company pointed to sequential improvement in its Data Center business. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected $3.06 billion in fiscal fourth-quarter revenue.

Nvidia is calling for $805 million in operating expenses in the fiscal fourth quarter, excluding certain items, more than the FactSet estimate of $768 million.

In the past year Nvidia has dealt with numerous issues, including the disappearance in revenue from selling cards for mining cryptocurrencies and a pause in spending from companies that operate hefty data centers, and they've hurt the company's track record of surpassing expectations, Deutsche Bank analysts led by Ross Seymore wrote in a note distributed to clients on Sunday.

The analysts, who have a hold rating on Nvidia, said it was likely the company would achieve "positive follow-through" in its Data Center segment in the fiscal fourth quarter, although the Gaming business would have a tougher sequential revenue comparison, partly because of negative seasonality effects from Nintendo Switch console sales.

Nvidia stock has risen 57% since the start of 2019.

