Tennis legend Andy Roddick: A young investor is the 'most powerful thing you can be'

When Andy Roddick was at the height of his tennis career, he knew he had to be smart about his money.

So he started building his wealth instead of spending it — and is now a successful real estate investor.

His advice to others: Start investing at an early age.

"The most powerful thing you can be is a young investor," the one-time U.S. Open champ said. "Time is your friend."

Roddick entered the world of professional tennis in 2000 at the age of 17. He won the U.S. Open when he was 21 and briefly held the title of No. 1 ranked player in the world.

At the time, a mentor said, "you don't have to wear your wealth," recalled Roddick, who earned $20.6 million in prize money during his tennis career.