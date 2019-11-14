Treasury yields tick higher amid uncertainty over US-China trade deal

Market players are largely focused on U.S.-China trade talks, after reports suggested that there is an impasse over issues such as agricultural products and intellectual property. President Trump had announced last month that the U.S. had reached an agreement in principle with China and that they were close to signing a phase one trade deal.

At around 02:10 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note , which moves inversely to price, was higher at around 1.8704%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at around 2.3509%.

In the meantime, traders reacted to comments from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell. He told Congress Wednesday that interest rates are unlikely to change as long as the economy keeps growing. He will be addressing the Congress on Thursday too.

There will be some other Fed speeches Thursday. Fed Vice Chair Randal Quarles will give a speech at 05:30 a.m. ET, New York Fed President John Williams will be speaking in San Francisco at 09:00 a.m. ET and Chicago Fed President Charles Evans will address an event in Philadelphia at 09:10 a.m. ET.

On the data front, the latest weekly jobless claims will be released at around 8:30 a.m. ET. The Labor Department is poised to report its producer price index (PPI) for October at the same time.

The Treasury is due to auction $55 billion in 4-week bills and $40 billion in 8-week bills.