Here's what happened to the stock market on Thursday

Wall Street's enthusiasm has been slightly curbed as U.S.-China trade talks hit a snag recently over agricultural purchases by the Chinese. Sentiment around trade also took a hit after U.S. senators pushed for a vote on a Hong Kong rights bill as protests there escalate. The fact that equities remain around record highs and have not sold off amid the snag is being interpreted as a positive by some investors. However, if China and the U.S. fail to reach even a so-called phase one trade deal, all bets will be off on Wall Street.