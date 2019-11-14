Stacey Abrams has used an Excel spreadsheet to track life her goals since she was 18—why it's been crucial to her success

Stacey Abrams is a Yale-trained lawyer, an author and a politician who gained national attention in 2018 when she ran as Georgia's democratic candidate for governor.

Though she lost the race to Republican Brian Kemp, Abrams remains a relentless political leader, now using her platform to combat voter suppression through her voting rights group, Fair Fight.

As a politician who has accomplished a lot in her career, Abrams says that one of the keys to her success has been to map out her life goals in an Excel spreadsheet so she can measure how well she's tracking toward them.

"The spreadsheet is how I concretize how I intend to get there," she told CNBC Make It at The Riveter Summit. "I like to say that until you write down how you plan to get there, it's just a wish. It's a dream. But when you actually lay out the steps and you think about what it takes to make something real, that makes it possible."

Abrams said her spreadsheet, which she started as a teen, forces her to think about the direction she needs to take in order to reach a specific goal.

"If I want to be the No. 1 athlete," says Abrams, "I can't do it simply by watching other people play. I've got to do the work to get myself there. And so my spreadsheet has been, since I was 18, my road map for the things I need to learn and the work I need to do."