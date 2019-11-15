Asia stocks mixed amid US-China trade uncertainty

Asia markets were mixed in Friday morning trade following a record close overnight on Wall Street for the S&P 500.

The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose fractionally in early trade while the Topix index added 0.15%. South Korea's Kospi, on the other hand, slipped 0.1%.

Meanwhile, Australian stocks advanced in morning trade. The S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.36% as almost all the sectors traded higher.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.17% higher.

Investors continue to monitor U.S.-China trade developments. White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said Thursday that Washington is "getting close" to a trade deal with Beijing, Reuters reported.

Markets have been on edge for much of the trading week amid uncertainty over the state of U.S.-China trade negotiations.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that talks between the economic powerhouses hit a snag over agricultural purchases.

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng said Thursday that both countries are holding deep discussions about a "phase one" deal, but noted that the rolling back of some tariffs is key to reaching an agreement.

"The trade war was begun with adding tariffs, and should be ended by canceling these additional tariffs. This is an important condition for both sides to reach an agreement," Feng said Thursday at a weekly press conference.