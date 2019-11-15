Browns' Myles Garrett suspended without pay for at least the rest of the season after striking Steelers QB with helmet

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) swings at Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph (2) with Rudolphs own helmet with 0:08 seconds left in the fourth quarter of the National Football League game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns on November 14, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

The National Football League fined the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns $250,000 each and suspended players involved in a violent incident at the end of a game between the two teams on Thursday night.

The last time the NFL handed down a suspension of this magnitude for an on-the-field quarrel like Thursday came in 2006. Defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth, then with the Tennessee Titans, was suspended five games for stomping on the head of Andre Gurode, then a center for the Dallas Cowboys.

Thursday's incident occurred late in the fourth quarter when Browns' defensive end Myles Garrett tackled Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph shortly after he threw a pass to running back Trey Edmunds. The two players exchanged words and a slight skirmish led to Garrett ripping off Rudolph's helmet of and moments later hitting him in the head with it.

The incident escalated as players from both teams became involved leading to the ejection of Garrett, Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, and Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey. Speaking to reporters after the game, Rudolph said he was OK but called Garrett's decision to use the helmet in the scuffle "cowardly" and "bush-league."

Garrett took responsibility for his part in the incident, saying he allowed emotions to overtake him leading to his "foolish" and "out of character" behavior.

"I made a mistake," he told reporters. "I lost my cool, and I regret it. It's going to come back to hurt our team."

Garrett, 23, told reporters he would address teammates on Friday.

"He understands what he did," Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said. "He understands that's totally unacceptable, and we've got to get through it."

The Browns will play the Steelers again on Dec. 1 in the final matchup of the season for the AFC North division rivals.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.