Ford bets on Mustang's reputation with Mexico-made Mach-E SUV

DETROIT – The Mustang Mach-E is a groundbreaking vehicle for Ford Motor that marks the beginning of a new-generation of all-electric vehicles and the first time the iconic name has been used on anything but a two-door pony car.

Ford is betting the Mustang name will resonate with consumers and assist the company's first all-electric SUV in standing out in an increasingly crowded field. It's a bold decision that could dilute the Mustang name if unsuccessful. There's also chance of political backlash since the vehicle is being produced in Mexico and imported to the U.S.

"Car shoppers typically place little importance on where a vehicle is built, but the Mustang Mach-E will be debuting in the midst of a highly contentious election cycle where automotive manufacturing jobs and plant locations could present a ripe opportunity for political grandstanding," said Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Industry Analysis at auto research firm Edmunds.

Ford previously confirmed production of the vehicle would be south of the border, however that was before it became a Mustang. Importing such a well-known American name to the U.S. could be risky amid President Donald Trump's America-first policies and ongoing negotiations of a new North American trade deal.

Trump, many times through Twitter, has attacked automakers for importing vehicles from Mexico, China and other countries. He also earlier this year attacked Ford and other automakers for not supporting his administration's plan to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency rules.

American automakers have traditionally attempted to keep well-known American vehicles such as Mustang, Chevrolet Corvette and Jeep Wrangler in the U.S. because it's part of their appeal.

Ford's crosstown rival, General Motors, received significant backlash, mainly from politicians and unions, for its decision to resurrect the Chevrolet Blazer, a well-known American SUV for decades, and import it from Mexico.

"The last thing Ford wants is for one of its new vehicles to be swept up in such a polarized political environment, especially when big competitors like Tesla can emphasize that their vehicles are American-made," Caldwell said.

Ford spokesman Mike Levine said the Mustang Mach-E will live up to its storied name, while providing customers looking for a larger vehicle an option under the "Mustang family."

"This is a Mustang. It provides something Mustang customers are looking for," he said. "Now we have this great all-electric performance SUV that's the newest member of the Mustang family." Ford is expected to release additional details of the vehicle during its unveiling on Sunday.