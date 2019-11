Confetti falls as Lyft CEO Logan Green (C) rings the Nasdaq opening bell celebrating the company's initial public offering (IPO) on March 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Wall Street is not giving newly public ride hailing company Lyft enough credit, according to J.P. Morgan.

Following its third-quarter earnings, Lyft just landed a spot on J.P. Morgan's top internet picks list, alongside streaming company Netflix, e-commerce giant Amazon and tech titan Facebook.