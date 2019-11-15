Power Rankings: Teflon Tim, fake food frenzy & billionaire tears — top moments from the week of Nov. 11

Here are the top 3 moments from Power Lunch this week:

1. Billionaire Tears

Democratic Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren continued to butt heads with billionaires. This time she ran an ad on CNBC targeting longtime investor Leon Cooperman, Former Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein, and Silicon Valley investor Peter Thiel. Warren then started selling a "billionaire tears" mug to her supporters inspired by the now-famous CNBC interview with Cooperman last week.

2. Fake Food Frenzy

America's biggest milk producer, Dean Foods, filed for bankruptcy. People just aren't drinking milk anymore, and they don't have to. Look at the alternatives: almond milk, cashew milk, soy milk, oat milk...the list goes on. The same thing goes for meat. Alternatives like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods are picking up so much traction that even Tyson Foods is jumping on the bandwagon. Who are the winners and losers in this fake food fight?

3. Teflon Tim

Tech CEOs seem to constantly be under fire. Whether it's antitrust scrutiny, consumer mistrust, or fake news. But one tech exec hasn't been feeling the backlash: Apple CEO Tim Cook. He has meetings with President Trump, does business in China, and often speaks out on social issues. Yet, he never sees any blow-back from politicians, consumers, or his own employees. What makes the "Unbreakable Timmy Cook" so successful?

**BONUS**