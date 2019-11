Venice was hit with high water levels again on Friday, just days after the city was underwater in what was the lagoon city's worst flood in more than 50 years.

The central St. Mark's Square was submerged and closed to tourists, while others battled off rising waters that invaded hotels and shops.

Local authorities said the high tide peaked at 154 cm (5.05 ft), slightly below expectations and significantly lower than the 187 cm level reached on Tuesday.