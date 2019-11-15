Sterling boosted as Nigel Farage reportedly reduces his Brexit Party challenge in UK election

Leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, speaks at the launch of the Brexit Party general election campaign at The Emmanuel Centre on November 1, 2019 in London, England.

Sterling hit a 10-day high against the dollar on Friday afternoon after reports that Nigel Farage's Brexit Party will now not contest an additional 43 seats in next month's U.K. general election.

On Monday, Farage had said his party wouldn't contest any of the 317 seats won by the ruling Conservative Party at the last election. A that point, the Brexit Party leader said his candidates would fight all the other seats held by the main-opposition Labour party and other pro-Remain parties.

However, according to a journalist at the U.K.'s Telegraph newspaper, the Brexit Party will now stand down in 43 seats currently held by other parties.

A majority of the additional seats listed are reportedly in Scotland where the Scottish National Party is expected to do well. The move is seen as offering a chance for the Conservative Party to mop up votes from people who support Brexit.

The British pound jumped above $1.29 on the news, rising 0.25% to reach $1.2910 by 2:30 p.m. London time.