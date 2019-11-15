Trump attacks ambassador on Twitter as she testifies that his words in Ukraine call made her feel threatened

Former US Ambassador to the Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence as part of the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill on November 15, 2019 in Washington DC.

President Donald Trump on Friday lashed out at former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, as she testified in a public impeachment hearing in the House that his words about her in a phone call with the Ukraine president "sounded like a threat."

"Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad," Trump claimed in a two-part tweet.

"She started off in Somalia, how did that go? Then fast forward to Ukraine, where the new Ukrainian President spoke unfavorably about her in my second phone call with him. It is a U.S. President's absolute right to appoint ambassadors," the president wrote.

Yovanovitch was asked about the president's tweets during the hearing Friday.

"I actually think that where I served over the years I and others have demonstrably made things better for the U.S. as well as for the countries that I served in," she said.

"It's very intimidating," she added, asked again about the president's tweets.

Yovanovitch had served the U.S. in Ukraine from August 2016 until May 2019, when she was ousted from her role. She testified that she "had no agenda other than to pursue our stated foreign policy goals" during her tenure, and said she was the victim of a "smear campaign" pushed in part by Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.