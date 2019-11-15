Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

Roger Stone, a former adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, leaves the Prettyman United States Courthouse after a hearing February 1, 2019 in Washington, DC.

Roger Stone, a longtime friend and confidant of President Donald Trump, was found guilty Friday of lying to Congress and witness tampering as part of an effort to hide his contacts with WikiLeaks during the 2016 presidential election.

Stone, a self-described political trickster, was convicted of all seven criminal counts that he faced at his trial in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.: obstruction of proceedings, five counts of false statements, and one count of witness tampering.

The charges related to allegations that the 67-year-old Republican operative had misled Congress about his contacts with the document disclosure group WikiLeaks during the 2016 election, and to his alleged efforts to get his associate Randy Credico to back up his lies.

WikiLeaks during that election released emails from the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton's campaign chief that had been stolen by Russian agents. The emails were seen as potentially damaging to Clinton's campaign against Trump.

A 12-member jury, comprising nine women and three men, began their deliberations Thursday morning on the seventh day of Stone's trial began in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson set Stone's sentencing for February 6

Stone was arrested in a predawn raid at his Florida home in January.

The White House did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the verdict, and to the question of whether Trump plans to pardon Stone.

Stone's friend Michael Caputo, a former Trump campaign aide, was reportedly escorted from the courtroom after turning his back on the jury as it exited the room.

Caputo told CNBC, ""Normal Americans don't stand a chance with an Obama judge and a Washington jury. That's all I have to say."

Prosecutors had subpoenaed numerous former Trump aides to testify against Stone.

Most notably, former Trump campaign advisor Rick Gates said on the witness stand that he recalled a July 2016 phone call between Stone and Trump. After that call, Trump announced that "more information" from WikiLeaks was forthcoming, Gates testified.

Former White House advisor Steve Bannon also testified in Stone's trial.