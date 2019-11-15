Twitter unveils final details for political ad ban, but it's still looking murky

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 5: (L-R) Facebook chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg and Twitter chief executive officer Jack Dorsey are sworn-in for a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing concerning foreign influence operations' use of social media platforms, on Capitol Hill, September 5, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Twitter has outlined details of its new political advertisement policy, weeks after its CEO Jack Dorsey announced on Twitter that the platform would no longer allow those ads. But even though the company aimed to clear up how the policy will unfold, some big questions remain.

Twitter's new changes will globally ban the promotion of political content and ads of any type from political figures like candidates, political parties and government officials. It will also govern what it calls "cause-based" ads, which will be restricted in terms of targeted advertising and requires a certification process to run. The new policy will take effect on November 22.

The new policy comes amid a major debate about whether big tech platforms should allow political ads on their sites. After Twitter denounced the practice in late October, Facebook maintained its controversial policy to allow political ads containing misleading information. Meanwhile, Google has stayed largely silent in the skirmish, but both Google and Facebook have reportedly been mulling changes amid pressure. The conversation has incited concerns around the ability of political players to use the tech companies as a conduit to micro-target messages to narrow segments and influence election outcomes.

Twitter says it defines political advertising as referencing "a candidate, political party, elected or appointed government official, election, referendum, ballot measure, legislation, regulation, directive or judicial outcome." Ads that appeal for votes, financial support will be prohibited. The policy will also ban advocacy for or against any of those types of political content will be prohibited in the policy.

The policy prohibits ads of any type by candidates, political parties or government officials that are elected or appointed. In the U.S., ads from PACs and SuperPACs and 501c4, or tax-exempt social welfare organizations, will also be prohibited.

In a call Friday with Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's Legal, Policy and Trust & Safety Lead, and Del Harvey, VP of Trust & Safety, acknowledged that the new policy would be somewhat fluid.

"We're moving very quickly here because we think that the timing is urgent," Gadde said, adding that elections are coming up. "We're also prepared that we're going to make some mistakes and we're going to have to learn and improve this policy over time."