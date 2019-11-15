UK's Labour vows to nationalize some of BT in free broadband plan

Britain's opposition Labour Party said it would nationalize parts of telecoms provider BT's network if it won power in the December 12 election to provide free full-fiber broadband for all.

The sweeping upgrade of Britain's internet infrastructure would be paid for by raising taxes on tech firms such as Alphabet's Google, Amazon and Facebook and using its Green Transformation fund, Labour said.

Labour said it would nationalize Openreach - the digital network arm of the country's biggest broadband and mobile phone provider — as well as parts of BT Technology, BT Enterprise and BT Consumer.

"It's time to make the very fastest full-fiber broadband free to everybody, in every home in every corner of the country," Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will say in a speech, according to an extract released by the party.

"By creating British Broadband as a public service, we will lead the world in using public investment to transform our country, reduce people's monthly bills, boost our economy and improve people's quality of life."

Labour said the cost of nationalizing parts of BT would be set by parliament and paid for by swapping bonds for shares.

A BT spokesman said in an emailed statement that rolling out full-fiber broadband and 5G across Britain should be a top political priority. He did not specifically address Labour's nationalization plan.

"Whatever the result of the election, we'd encourage the next government to work with all parts of the industry to achieve that," the spokesman said.